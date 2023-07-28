Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Cathay Financial Stock Performance

CHYFF opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Cathay Financial has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63.

Cathay Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

