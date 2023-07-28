Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Cathay Financial Stock Performance
CHYFF opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Cathay Financial has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63.
Cathay Financial Announces Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Financial
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.