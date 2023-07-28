Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

