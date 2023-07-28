Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 0.4 %
Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
