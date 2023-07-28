Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Up 0.4 %

Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

