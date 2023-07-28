CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Up 2.6%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. 101,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 56,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CEMATRIX Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of C$7.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0114638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.