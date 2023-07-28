Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.41. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,945 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

