Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.41. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,945 shares.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.