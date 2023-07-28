CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP opened at $30.35 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

