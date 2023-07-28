Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

