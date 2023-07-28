Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 54033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,966,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 121.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 584.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

