CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $83.00 Price Target at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HSBC from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.