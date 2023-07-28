China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$5.61. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 46,459 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.36.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of C$341.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

