China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.