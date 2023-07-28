China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKYGet Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

