China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

China National Building Material Trading Up 3.4 %

China National Building Material stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

