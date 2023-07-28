China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
China National Building Material Trading Up 3.4 %
China National Building Material stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.
China National Building Material Company Profile
