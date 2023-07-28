Christopher G. Hayes Sells 33,789 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.