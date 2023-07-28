ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.64. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 53,149 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
ChromaDex Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 201.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
