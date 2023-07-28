Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.