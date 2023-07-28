CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 178.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 30.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 578,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

