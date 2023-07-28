CIBC Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.42. Onex has a 52-week low of C$58.71 and a 52-week high of C$81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.