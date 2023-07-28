Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

