Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.