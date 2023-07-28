CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CINT opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.