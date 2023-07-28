Citigroup Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock worth $802,346. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

