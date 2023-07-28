Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

