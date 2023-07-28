Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

