CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after buying an additional 1,002,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $16,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:CNX opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.