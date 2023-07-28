Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.