Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) vs. CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head to Head Survey

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Get Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% CMG Holdings Group -3.19% -7.78% -3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.33 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CMG Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colombier Acquisition and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

