Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 24,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

