Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 24,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
