Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

