Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Critical Review

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commercial National Financial and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14

Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

80.4% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Triumph Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $25.63 million 1.39 $8.08 million $1.64 5.49 Triumph Financial $503.31 million 3.25 $102.31 million $2.01 34.91

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 25.12% N/A N/A Triumph Financial 11.33% 6.43% 0.94%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

