Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,385 ($30.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.18).

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($26.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,790.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,155.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,043.40. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,068.49%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

