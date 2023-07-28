Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.4 %

CSLM opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

