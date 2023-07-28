Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.68

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.68 and traded as high as $172.41. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $171.66, with a volume of 4,414,287 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

