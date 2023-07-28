CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

