CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,979.08

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,979.08 ($51.02) and traded as high as GBX 4,622 ($59.26). CRH shares last traded at GBX 4,557 ($58.43), with a volume of 688,307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,102 ($65.42) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 5,700 ($73.09) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,998.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

About CRH

In related news, insider Christina Verchere purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,824 ($49.03) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($49,031.93). 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.