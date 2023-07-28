CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 70,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 166,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 768,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,294.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ismail Dawood acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 268,340 shares of company stock valued at $319,144 over the last 90 days. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.