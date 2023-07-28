Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 22,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

