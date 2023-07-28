Cutler Group LLC CA Buys 10,237 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) by 206.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200,218 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 230,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,120,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $1.07 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 35,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group



Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Articles

