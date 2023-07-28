Cutler Group LLC CA Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cutler Group LLC CA trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $84.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

