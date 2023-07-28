Cutler Group LLC CA Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Cutler Group LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

