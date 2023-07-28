Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 10,800 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Cutler Group LLC CA trimmed its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MITT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.10%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

