Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 1,378 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Cutler Group LLC CA cut its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Denbury were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

