Cutler Group LLC CA Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

