Cwm LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

DOV opened at $145.79 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.