Cwm LLC Acquires 3,730 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:UJAN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

