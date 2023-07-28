Cwm LLC Acquires 8,090 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 111.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.12 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

