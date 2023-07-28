Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 176.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,289,000 after buying an additional 191,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

