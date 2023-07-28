Cwm LLC Buys 264 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

