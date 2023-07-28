Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

