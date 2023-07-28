Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 407.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $307.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

