Cwm LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after purchasing an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after purchasing an additional 890,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,003,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

